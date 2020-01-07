Musicians from Poland will perform music of their native country at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.
Tekla Klebetnica — meaning ”country gossip” in the Polish Silesian Cieszyn dialect — includes folk musicians Anna Adamowska on violin and vocals and Zygmunt Czupryn on accordion. They will perform native folk music from the Carpathian Mountains area, blending traditional folk music with elements of gypsy, classical and jazz music. The pair placed second out of 8,000 contestants in the Central Europe Got Talent competition in Warsaw.
The concert will be in the gallery in the new Arts Council building at 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station.
The concert is free.
