The Brenham school district has suspended all drive-through meal sites for children after an employee was potentially exposed to COVID-19.
According to a press release, a person in the child nutrition department who was serving at the Alton Elementary School and Brenham High School sites is now under self-quarantine. The district said the person has not tested positive for the coronavirus, and all child nutrition staff at the sites have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The sites will be cleaned and disinfected.
Officials say because of measures in place, the public’s exposure was limited and those who received meals or volunteers were likely not at increased risk. Staff and volunteers wear gloves when packing food into bags and when handing the bags out.
