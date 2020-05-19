We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan expressed concern over the potential public health impacts of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s second-phase economic reopening plan and strongly urged continued mask use in public spaces at a Monday afternoon press conference.

Additionally, three members of the black community, including Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley, addressed the potential for disproportionately high impacts of COVID-19 on the county’s black residents — which has not thus far occurred locally, according to county data, but has in other parts of the country.

Sullivan confirmed 26 employees of the Sanderson Farms chicken processing facility in Bryan have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and said 10 to 15 of the cases have been confirmed in the past week and are considered active. He said the Brazos County Health District has been in regular communication with Sanderson Farms in recent weeks and has verified that the company has implemented the use of protective equipment and temperature checks in its facility.

“We continue to work with them closely,” Sullivan said. Additionally, he noted that Abbott has identified meat-processing plants such as Sanderson Farms, nursing home facilities and correctional facilities as high-risk areas for COVID-19 exposure. Sullivan said he was not aware of any outside team sent in to assist and address the cases at Sanderson Farms, but did not rule it out in the future.

Sullivan said 168 cases of COVID-19 remain active in Brazos County, an increase of five since Sunday. Eight new cases were reported Monday, bringing the county’s total number to 333; 147 people have recovered — which is three more than the number reported Sunday.

Four county residents are hospitalized, which is one more than Sunday’s total. Sullivan noted the total number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county is higher, because hospitals in Brazos County serve surrounding areas.

Asked for his response to Abbott’s plan to further open businesses and aspects of the economy, Sullivan expressed concern about potential impacts and added that area leaders and experts are more prepared and aware than they were in March on strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“In phase two, as we start to aggregate more, to congregate more, and as establishments open with a higher density of population, yes — from a public health perspective, I’m concerned about that. I’m concerned about what that means for an increase in cases and increased contacts with those who are vulnerable,” Sullivan said. “I can also tell you that eight weeks into this, we are a lot smarter and we are a lot better prepared than we were two months ago.”

Monday’s update included data indicating that 48.9% of cases in the county are Hispanic or Latino. One week ago, the breakdown was 45.7% Hispanic or Latino, 43.2% white and 9.7% black. Today, 39.3% of cases are among white individuals and 10.2% among black individuals.

Sullivan noted that the county’s black population, at just more 10% of the total, is aligned with the percentage of black persons with the coronavirus; he noted that in other parts of the country, black Americans have contracted the virus, and in some cases died, at considerably higher rates.

“We know that in other areas of the country, African-Americans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and we don’t want that to happen here,” Sullivan said.

Wanda Watson, education chair of the local branch of the NAACP, spoke during Monday’s press conference and addressed those trends.

“The most vulnerable in Brazos County and the nation are black and brown citizens who are experiencing the largest increases in those who are being diagnosed, and in some cases dying from COVID-19,” Watson said. “Unfortunately, a great number of these individuals are not able to physically distance themselves because they’re the hourly workers in the nursing homes, on construction sites, in food preparation and in other service areas.

“Each person knows their personal circumstance in which they must live and work. ... We must all take responsibility for how well we protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Watson said.

Two of the county’s ZIP codes — 77845 and 77803 — have 98 and 94 cases, respectively. Four ZIP codes — 77843, 77862, 77866 and 77881 — have no cases reported. ZIP code 77845 is made up of parts of south, east and west College Station, and 77803 is in Bryan.

The county hosted a mobile COVID-19 testing site on May 7, and Sullivan said of the 163 tests administered that day, only three came back positive. Those cases have since been included in Brazos County’s total number of COVID-19 cases. Brazos County will hold its next mobile testing site Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

Cauley, Sullivan and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney all said they want to see more of the county’s residents implement and maintain physical distancing recommendations and other health practices. As he has in previous press conferences, Sullivan urged continued mask use.

“There’s science here. We know that this prevents the spread of the virus,” Sullivan said. “It is critical that we wear these masks when we are out in public spaces.”

Eagle reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report.