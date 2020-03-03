featured

Primary election results from Brazos County

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the March 3 primary election. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Brazos County Sheriff

Candidate Votes Percentage
Jason James 3,845 47.75
Wayne Dickey 4,207 52.25

Brazos County Attorney

Candidate Votes Percentage
Earl Gray 5,045 65.42
Eric Quisenberry 2,667 34.58

Judge, 272nd District Court

Candidate Votes Percentage
John Brick 4,547 59.13
George Wise 3,143 40.87

Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Candidate Votes Percentage
Steve Aldrich 972 41.73
Michael Ruesink 515 22.11
Michael Schaefer 842 36.15

State Representative, District 14

Candidate Votes Percentage
Janet Dudding 2,325 69.09
Raza Rahman 1,040 30.91

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do