Primary election results from Brazos County

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the March 3 primary election. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Brazos County Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jason James
|3,845
|47.75
|Wayne Dickey
|4,207
|52.25
Bryan Police Department Sgt. Jason James and Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky ar…
Brazos County Attorney
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Earl Gray
|5,045
|65.42
|Eric Quisenberry
|2,667
|34.58
Criminal defense attorney Earl Gray and Brazos County Court trial chief Eric Quisenberry are…
Judge, 272nd District Court
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Brick
|4,547
|59.13
|George Wise
|3,143
|40.87
Litigation attorney George “Jerrell” Wise and Assistant Brazos County District Attorney John…
Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve Aldrich
|972
|41.73
|Michael Ruesink
|515
|22.11
|Michael Schaefer
|842
|36.15
Three names will be on the Republican primary ballot this March for the Brazos County Precin…
State Representative, District 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Janet Dudding
|2,325
|69.09
|Raza Rahman
|1,040
|30.91
Janet Dudding and Raza Rahman are vying for the Democratic nomination for the District 14 se…
