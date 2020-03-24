Community members around Bryan-College Station are offering time and resources to help residents who are at high-risk of contracting the coronavirus through the program, COVID-19 Match.
COVID-19 Match allows people over 60 to request help from others in the community that are at a lower-risk of being affected by the coronavirus. Both groups are able to request help or volunteer their time and services through the website and are matched together depending on the services needed. Services include picking up groceries and medicine, doing household chores, providing company over the phone or walking pets.
Teresa McLaughlin, the founder of the Bryan-College Station branch, and her partner Melissa Roncon said the idea originated in Louisville, Kentucky, but they noticed a need for the service in their community.
“The biggest thing for me is I noticed so many elderly people still in the supermarket, in Walmart and in the stores, and I said ‘Oh my goodness these people need to be home,’” McLaughlin said. “The idea of being really able to help people who are at risk and being able to do little errands for them -- a lot of people have been offering just to communicate with the elderly because we’re all isolated.”
Once McLaughlin and Roncon receive a request, they will match the person with a volunteer who is available. Services outside of grocery shopping and picking up medication are volunteer-based and free of charge. McLaughlin created the local branch last week and has 66 volunteers who have offered their services, but so far, no one has reached out for help.
“We send the information to the person who wants the help so that way they can make the phone call. That way no one is harassing anybody,” McLaughlin said. “Some people were mentioning that since The Big Event was canceled, there is that need [for help]. People who signed family members up just for cleaning out their garden or something [during The Big Event], people said they’d be willing to do some of that stuff as well.”
Erin Hinson, the founder of the Louisville branch, has helped other people, including McLaughlin and Roncon, create a similar model for their cities. Hinson created a Facebook page with advice for the nine cities that are adapting the matching service, including Dallas and Pensacola, Florida.
Hinson and McLaughlin also connected through their need to help others. Hinson is homebound due to her diabetes, and McLaughlin retired from being a paramedic after suffering an injury, but they both found a way to help their community through COVID-19 Match, despite their restrictions.
“My whole family are emergency medical people. I was in the field helping people and the elderly for 25 years so now, to not be able to do anything, I said I have to find a way,” McLaughlin said.
COVID-19 Match advertises mostly on Facebook, but is starting to reach out through flyers around town in hopes of reaching more residents over 60. According to McLaughlin, people are able to suggest neighbors, parents or friends who are in need, and she hopes to eventually extend the help to health care workers who have long work schedules.
Although there is a lack of requests, McLaughlin said there isn’t a lack of people who want to help.
“I’m not discouraged because right now everybody is ready to help. I have it all set up and I started organizing it by communities. As soon as people start asking for help, we have it ready,” McLaughlin said.
Residents can volunteer or request help at https://www.bcscovid19match.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/146117180045232. Organizers from other cities can join Hinson’s Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups /covid19match.
