Blinn College District administration presented the Board of Trustees with a proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget on Tuesday of $105 million — a 12.4% decrease from the previous year.
The proposed budget includes potential salary increases for full time faculty and staff, Chancellor Mary Hensley said in an email on Tuesday, but it also anticipates a 10% to 20% enrollment decrease and significant declines in state funding and auxiliary revenues.
Blinn also is planning to institute a district-wide, flexible hiring freeze for the upcoming fiscal year, Hensley’s message said. Under the freeze, College administration will evaluate all job openings in line with the essential needs of the College’s operations, Director of Communications, Media Relations, and Marketing Richard Bray said on Wednesday.
The proposed budget, Hensley said in her email, includes reductions in all departmental budgets and travel expenditures, including intercampus and conference travel. Hensley said Blinn has taken the steps in an effort to avoid layoffs and furloughs.
Bray said Wednesday that Blinn has not had any layoffs or furloughs due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.