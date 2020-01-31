The public is invited to celebrate the American Legion’s 100th anniversary with a dinner and presentation in Bryan on Thursday.
Earl Graham Post 159 will host a celebration at their facility on Waco Street in Bryan, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event will include a social hour, buffet dinner, music by the Brazos Valley Chorale and a speech given by an archivist with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.
Attendees will be honoring the local movement to establish a chapter of the American Legion in February 1920, after wounded veterans had returned home from World War I.
The celebration is open to the public.
