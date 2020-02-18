William Foster III, 70, seeks nomination as the Democratic candidate for the 17th Congressional District. A 1967 graduate of Blackshear High School in Hearne, Foster is the CEO of the City and Town Management Services Corp. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from Prairie View A&M University and a master’s degree in math/guidance and a doctorate in public administration from Prairie View A&M.
He says his top priorities for Congress would be creating better jobs in technology and utilizing technology to improve health care for the elderly and low- and middle-income residents. “I also want to look at methods of gun control,” he has said. “People have the right to own guns, but we can do a better job of controlling them.” Another priority is better pay for teachers.
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: I worked at NASA on Space Lab, won championships as a football, math and golf coach [in the Houston school district], taught math on several levels from junior high through junior college and the university level. I started and was the first president of the Texas Faculty Association at Prairie View A&M University. I presently serve as board member of the Prairie View Federal Credit Union. I am the owner and president of several businesses and the author of On Our Backs Came the Chosen.
Q: Research indicates that lawmakers who have served on a city council, a school board, a planning and zoning commission or a philanthropic board demonstrate superior results in terms of passing bipartisan legislation. Do you have any experience like that?
A: Yes. I have committed to co-sponsoring several pieces of legislation even before election to office.
Q: What are people telling you on the campaign trail?
A: People seem to like the plan I have to returning the power back to the people and my approach to a better quality of life for all people, young and old. It will involve them more in our democratic process.
Q: How would you help overcome the division and partisanship in Washington and around the country?
A: I would do what is necessary for the people that I serve. They would be my priority. If my legislation served the 17th District, it will be able to serve others across the country. We in District 17 will become a model and lead by example.
Q: What is the biggest issue facing the residents of District 17?
A: Health care, housing, safety and jobs.
Q: You mentioned in a candidate forum that health care was your top issue. How would you address that topic if elected?
A: By using the technology and research we already have to reduce costs of personal care and medication.
Q: The announcement about you entering the race mentioned gun control solutions as a topic you would be discussing during the campaign. Do you have specific proposals in mind and how would you work to make headway in that area given the politics of the district?
A: Certainly people have a right to the Second Amendment. I do have proposals in mind to decrease the senseless way we use our weapons to create harm.
Q: Do you want to offer any thoughts or observations we haven’t asked about?
A: We need to give attention to what would produce a better life for all. We should be fair to all humans and address issues that prevent fairness. Everyone has a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in our great land of laws.
