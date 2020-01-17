The orchestral rock group Montopolis will bring its special multimedia production of The Living Coast to the historic Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan for two performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
A news release on the program says, “The Living Coast performance combines original music, live narration and cinematic images of the Texas Gulf Coast. Surfers and sailors, shrimpers and oilmen, poets and scientists all share their stories about this complicated region of serene beauty, vast industry, and incredible contradictions.”
Montopolis mixes country, folk and rock into modern classical arrangements, performed by members of the Austin Symphony, Okkervil River, The Polyphonic Spree and the Tosca String Quartet,
Tickets are $15, available at www.queenbryantx.com or at the door.
