In preparation for its Jan. 23 concert by the Italian Saxophone Quartet, the Friends of Chamber Music will present the classic 1978 Agatha Christie murder mystery Death on the Nile at the Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The movie is part of the Friends of Chamber Music outreach to the community prior to each concert. Admission is free.
The movie features Peter Ustinov as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and an international cast that includes Angela Lansbury, Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow, David Niven and George Kennedy. A remake directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh and starring Gal Godot, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer and Russell Brand is due to be released in October.
