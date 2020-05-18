Drivers on F.M. 50 in Robertson County should expect to encounter a detour on Tuesday as Union Pacific Railroad crews work to replace damaged railroad crossing panels at the U.S. 79 intersection outside of Hearne.
The work will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 4 p.m., and drivers are asked to use caution and obey warning signs in the work zone.
