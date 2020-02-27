Blinn College District has 18,131 students enrolled this semester, surpassing the 18,000-student mark for the first time during a spring semester.
The record is a 4.3% increase from last year, according to a Blinn College press release. Spring enrollment included 7,853 students on the Bryan campus, 3,408 online students, 2,458 students at RELLIS, 2,253 students in Brenham, 117 students in Schulenburg and 92 students in Sealy.
Bray said he thinks faculty who are solely at the college to teach — rather than do research — plus lower tuition are just a couple of many reasons why more students are choosing to attend Blinn.
Last spring semester, there were 8,621 students on the Bryan campus, 2,868 online students, 1,557 students at RELLIS, 2,217 students in Brenham, 131 students in Schulenburg, and 89 students in Sealy. The decrease in population at the Bryan campus is by design, according to Blinn Director of Communications, Media Relations and Marketing Richard Bray.
“It’s not too long ago that in our fall semesters, we’d have over 12,000 students on the Bryan campus,” Bray said. “It had grown faster than I think anyone had anticipated and it was crowded here. By opening the RELLIS campus, we have not only created some new educational opportunities for our students with that partnership with the Texas A&M University System, but it has allowed us to transfer some programs … and it has given the Bryan campus a little bit more room to breathe and create a better educational atmosphere for students.”
The small drop in students at the Schulenburg campus was anticipated, Bray said, since the fall numbers also had been down. Bray said that since Schulenburg typically recruits from nearby high schools, the change in enrollment numbers could be due to the slightly smaller graduating classes from surrounding high schools.
Texas A&M University also reached record-breaking numbers this semester with 64,961 students enrolled for the spring 2020 and 59,837 students at the flagship campus in College Station. A&M enrollment total includes students at the main campus in College Station, the branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar, the Health Science Center and other sites throughout the state.
Last fall, A&M’s then-record enrollment was 69,465 students, making it the largest university by student population in Texas and among the national leaders according to Texas A&M Today. In the spring of 2019, there were 64,882 students enrolled.
Spring enrollment figures are usually lower than the fall semester due to December graduation, according to A&M. Official enrollment is based on the number of students on the 20th class day.
At last week’s Blinn Board of Trustees meeting, where the enrollment numbers were announced, the board also authorized the college to negotiate and execute a contract for an architect to design Blinn’s second academic building at the RELLIS Campus. The contract will be with M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates for professional architectural services, and will be related to the programming, planning, design and construction of the building.
Bray said the Blinn Walter C. Schwartz building was Blinn’s first academic building at RELLIS and consisted mostly of advanced lab space for things such as physics and organic chemistry courses. The new building, he said, will have more traditional classroom space.
