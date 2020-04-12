It was a late Saturday morning in April 2019 when an EF-3 tornado with winds topping out at 140 mph blew through Franklin, destroying 54 homes, four businesses and two churches.
One year later, some have rebuilt, while others are still working to re-create what once was. Despite the new challenges the coronavirus pandemic brings, Franklin residents are still full of hope and gratitude.
Secret Place
Roosevelt Richard serves as bishop of the Secret Place Family Worship Center, a nondenominational church on Park Street. This time last year, he was staring at the remains of the little blue house of worship he and his congregation of 20 had started using in 2017. Additionally, their old house-based church building, still under their ownership, had been destroyed in the April 13, 2019, tornado.
The only part of the newer, blue church building on Park Street that was salvageable was the slab. So the broken blue building was torn down, and the congregation made plans to rebuild on that foundation.
“We would have church at our house and at the high school in Franklin,” Richard said. “We used their cafeteria, and then before school started up again, we didn’t want to be in anyone’s way, so we had church in Bryan at [New Testament Church Of Jesus Christ Pentecostal]. And then Bible study was held in my home.”
While the building was insured, Richard had to use the claim to pay off the church’s existing loan for initial construction before 2017. He was able to acquire a $220,000 loan from the Small Business Association to rebuild. Construction started in the summer, and in December, their first service in the new building was held.
“We were pumped up, so excited and glad it was restored,” Richard said. “There is nothing better than having your own place to worship and pray. We celebrated and cried. We were happy and glad.”
Franklin food pantry
Franklin’s food pantry on Calvert Street, run by Robertson County Care, Inc., was ransacked by the tornado. Though the office and food service area survived, its warehouse was ripped apart and food was scattered through the parking lot.
“We were very damaged,” said Cheryl Redden, assistant director of the pantry. “There were 12 of us in the building at the time. None of us were injured, thank goodness. ... We had a lot of food that was not damaged. It was very strange. The tornado blew the roof off of our big warehouse area, and we all were in this 5’x6’ bathroom. It blew up against the door there, but we had some open shelves of condiments like mustard and ketchup, and not a one of them came off the shelf.”
Though some food was salvageable, the shelter staff and supporters had to take two weeks to clean the area. Nonprofits and churches in the area were offering hot meals to those in need at that time, Redden said.
“My husband contacted a contractor who built the pantry [back], to start with,” Redden said. “He came out and basically put a bandage patch on it, because the storm was still going on and he would have to do more roof repair.”
For a few months following, the pantry offered drive-up food service, as opposed to the usual walk-through selection experience for beneficiaries. The people of Robertson County donated food to the pantry, Redden said, restocking the shelves. Many locally and from across Texas also sent in money for repairs. By the middle of July, the doors were ready to open again, and the newly expanded parking lot was ready to receive customers.
“We had hoped for a peaceful, beautiful spring,” she said. “It hasn’t turned out what we hoped for, but we still are very hopeful, very blessed, and we are thankful that we are back where we are.”
St. Joseph COGIC
Not far from Secret Place, just up the street from the food pantry, St. Joseph Church of God in Christ took heavy damage to their new building. The facility was so new, the sanctuary hadn’t been completed and members met in the cafeteria space. The members had saved up for years to fund the construction of the new building. The tornado tore up many rooms and sections of roof in the building, leaving only a small portion of the facility salvageable.
Gwen Ealoms, wife to the church’s pastor John H. Ealoms, said the congregation was given a small amount of money from their denomination’s regional office. They also posted a GoFundMe page but didn’t receive income there. Today, the building stands unrestored and vandalized.
Church members are trying their best to donate and raise the $200,000 Ealoms said is estimated for repairs, and they’ve raised less than half of that amount. Right now, Ealoms said their most urgent goal is to have doors and windows put on the building in order to stop the vandalism.
“We’ve coped with this through the support of each other, through prayers and through the strength of our faith,” she said. “We have to believe God had a purpose and reason for this, and we will soon see that reason. We will depend on him get us to that final product.”
The church has started a Givelify fundraising campaign. Givelify can be downloaded as an online and mobile application at givelify.com. Ealoms said the church can be found by searching St. Joseph Church of God in Christ of Franklin.
Ealoms noted that after the storm, many people and churches were ready to help each other.
“It’s a slow process in the neighborhood where our church is,” she said. “The houses that were totally demolished are still being rebuilt... To me, I feel like it’s a different view. People are maybe more grateful now.”
