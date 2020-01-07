The Bryan Fire Department is continuing its investigation into the cause of a Sunday fire at the Oaks of Villa Maria as displaced residents from the apartment complex seek assistance from the Red Cross.
Nine apartments were destroyed at the complex’s Building D, and one apartment in Building C was damaged by water and smoke, Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett said. Flames were reported in a call at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, he said. The fire was at the back of Building D, alongside a creek that made it difficult for firefighters to reach, Burnett said. The fire went up into the attic and spread across the roof and along the siding.
The combination of flames and water damage caused the building to collapse, Burnett said.
“The whole building was a total loss from a structural standpoint,” Burnett said. “And the people’s possessions — if they were upstairs on those two or three apartments, they had almost no property they could even recover because it was collapsed into the units below, or burned.”
College Station fire crews assisted the Bryan Fire Department to put out the flames.
A.J. Renold, executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter, said two of the organization’s volunteers were on the scene Sunday morning. So far, 18 residents have requested assistance from the organization, she said.
The fire underscored the shortage of disaster response volunteers at the Red Cross, Renold said. While there are about 190 volunteers involved in the Heart of Texas chapter — which covers 17 counties — Renold said only a portion of them are signed up for disaster response and have varying availability.
At Sunday’s fire, a volunteer’s personal RV was parked nearby and used as a place for residents to sign up to receive assistance cards similar to a debit card and “Go Bags” with blankets, toys and other items.
The Red Cross provides victims with immediate financial assistance, Renold said, and ongoing care from a volunteer nurse who can help people who have lost medicine, glasses or other items in the disaster. A mental health volunteer is also available to help people get counseling over the phone.
In 2019, Renold said volunteers in the chapter responded to 240 local emergencies, providing 890 people with financial assistance and serving more than 39,000 volunteer hours.
“It’s a big volunteer role and it’s a serious role that we need quality people for,” Renold said. “It’s always good to come in and get trained as a Red Cross volunteer for impending disasters. We need core people in the area to respond to house fires. Anyone who thinks that they might want to step in at the time of or tornado, a hurricane or be deployed in a major disaster needs to get trained now so you’re prepared.”
To learn more about how to be trained to become a volunteer with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org.
