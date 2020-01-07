As National Blood Donor Month kicks off this January, the Red Cross is facing a shortage of Type O blood, with less than a three-day supply of it remaining.
Locals have the chance to donate any blood type and platelets Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross Bryan office on 4244 Boonville Road. The drive is the organization’s first of the year, and there will also be drives hosted on the first Tuesday of every month.
A.J. Renold, executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter, said fewer people donate blood during the holidays, making the need for blood in January greater than usual. Additionally, throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays, 500 fewer blood drives were hosted, and the majority of Red Cross’ blood donations are made at blood drives.
Type O and platelets are currently the most needed donations, Renold said. Overall, she said, the need is critical as the Red Cross provides 40 percent of the nation’s blood donations.
“Blood is something that you continuously need a huge supply of,” Renold said. “The need is only going to increase, especially in critical blood types like O. We need everybody everywhere donating because blood will be needed nationwide, and the Red Cross ships blood wherever it is needed. Donating with us means that you have the opportunity to assist with any sort of disaster or tragedy nationwide.”
Anyone who donates at Tuesday’s drive will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, two tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander — All Suite Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card.
In addition to the need for donations, Renold said, the Red Cross could also use volunteers to help at various blood drives.
Those who can’t make it to Tuesday’s blood drive can still donate blood locally at the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in College Station. The Center on 1701 Rock Prairie Road is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will also have a blood drive during and after the Bryan Rotary Club’s Jan. 15 meeting at the Phillips Event Center, 1929 Country Club Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled on the organization’s website at giveblood.org.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information on the chance to win Super Bowl tickets. To sign up for a time to donate blood at Tuesday’s drive or other monthly Red Cross drives, visit redcrossblood.org.
