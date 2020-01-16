Rebekah R. Ganiere, author of Rekindling Christmas, will be signing copies of her book at the Queen Theatre on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Her book is the source of the movie of the same name that is currently being filmed in Bryan. Her husband, James Ganiere, is directing the movie, while their son Christian is in the cast.
The movie is set in Bryan and stars Bryan natives Ashley Atwood, Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez.
