Local residents got a chance Friday to meet Rebekah R. Ganiere, the author of the book Rekindling Christmas, which is the source material for the movie of the same name being filmed in town.
“It’s always nice when people do anything, whether they come out and see me, whether they just buy the book on Amazon. Anything they do is very much appreciated by an author,” she said while sitting at a table in the lobby of The Queen Theatre. “… It all just shows that they appreciate and they care about the thousands of hours that you put into your work.”
Rekindling Christmas is the first of Ganiere’s books to be turned into a movie and is her first book outside of the fantasy genre.
The idea to write a Christmas romance came after she sat down and watched a marathon of Hallmark Christmas movies.
She published the book in a box set with other authors, and after she got the rights to the book back, she said, she talked with her husband about turning it into a movie.
“It’s so different writing a book from a script,” she said earlier this month while on set at Bryan High School. In addition to taking out descriptions, she said, she had to change some of the scenes that work for a book but not for a movie, such as a three-minute block of dialogue.
Another change from the book people might notice is its location. Instead of being set in a fictional town in Colorado, she said, the setting was changed to Bryan for the movie. The cinematic version, though, will have snow.
The project has been filming throughout Bryan since Jan. 3 and wrapped almost all of the filming Friday morning. She said the process came together nicely and everyone in the community has been helpful and supportive — which does not usually happen.
“I love it here,” she said. “I would totally move here in a heartbeat because I just think it’s so cool.”
Bryan isn’t only where all of the filming took place. The city is also is the hometown of lead actors Ashley Atwood (who is also the producer), Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez.
It is rare, Ganiere said, to be in a place where the people are so nice and helpful.
“They treat us like we’re family, like we’ve always been here. It’s amazing,” she said.
With plans to turn more of her stories into movies, Ganiere said, she wants to bring some of those film projects to Bryan also.
One is supposed to be set in a small town, and she has been scouting locations while filming Rekindling Christmas.
“It has such a great hometown, middle America community feel to it, which I absolutely adore,” she said.
“It puts Bryan, Texas, on the map,” Stella Bosquez said. Bosquez, a Bryan native, retired from Texas A&M on Dec. 30 and earlier this week joined the crew. It was fun because her daughters acted with Lane at Brazos Valley Troupe and The Theatre Company and she was on Bryan High School’s Shy-Annes drill team, just like Atwood was when she attended BHS.
Bosquez and her sister, Alice Garcia, visited with Ganiere on Friday at The Queen Theatre and got their autographed copies of Rekindling Christmas.
More than a dozen people stopped by The Queen on Friday, but about 50 purchased autographed copies of the book Thursday night when the cast and crew were filming a tree lighting scene in Sale Park.
“It’s a beautiful thing to know that people are willing to support you in that way,” Ganiere said. “In those tough times when you’re writing and things aren’t going so well or you think that maybe the book isn’t going to be as good as you want or the plot isn’t working and you’re struggling with it, and you’re editing it for six months, and you just want to throw it against the wall, knowing that people come out and they love it and they want more just really gives you that energy to keep going.”
Though it is not determined yet if the movie will ultimately be distributed via big screen, TV screen or a streaming service, Downtown Bryan Association Executive Director Sandy Farris said, it will have its premiere at The Queen Theatre.
“We’re just excited and ready to see the finished product,” she said.
