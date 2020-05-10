The RELLIS Academic Alliance is hosting online recruiting sessions Monday and Tuesday afternoons to share information about a range of degree programs.
“With college campuses being closed, we know that students don’t really have an opportunity to visit us right now — so our challenge is to find creative ways to continue engaging prospective students as they look at transitioning to college,” said DaNeetra Walker, manager of enrollment services at RELLIS.
The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus brings together a number of colleges and offers an array of programs in numerous fields.
Sessions on technology and engineering programs and natural and human science programs will be held virtually on Monday, with forums on business and industry and public service degree options offered Tuesday. Walker said that she will host the live sessions and deliver remarks explaining the RELLIS campus and Academic Alliance before turning it over to representatives from various colleges and programs.
Walker said that students, and their families, who are considering their academic futures have expressed worries about costs of education in the midst of pandemic-related uncertainty.
“Families are worried that they cannot afford to send their students to college,” Walker said, and said the RELLIS Academic Alliance has one of the most affordable tuition offerings in Texas. “If you’re looking for an affordable option, you’ve got it right here in Bryan, Texas.”
To learn more or sign up for an informational session, visit https://rellis.tamus.edu/online-information-sessions/.
