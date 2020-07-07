Officials with the Texas A&M University System said Monday that a drive-in fireworks show at the RELLIS Campus will become an annual tradition after Saturday night’s successful first event.
Officials said in a statement that about 10,000 people watched the July 4 fireworks live from the campus parking lot, and hundreds of vehicles parked along Texas 47 and Texas 21 to watch.
The fireworks show was televised on KBTX-TV with synchronized music broadcast on radio station WTAW.
“After countless emails asking to do it again, it looks like we have started a new tradition,” Chancellor John Sharp said in the statement. “The biggest fireworks show in the Brazos Valley will just have to get bigger and better next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.