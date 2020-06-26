Parking in downtown Navasota will be limited on Sunday as crews begin working to repair area lots as part of a seal coat project.
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays and various lane closures along Texas 105 throughout the work.
The work is part of a $13.8 million project expected to be completed by July 4.
