Bryan and College Station police are warning the public to be alert after two incidents in the past few days where a man tried to lure a child into a vehicle.
According to a press release from both departments, both cases involved a white man with scruffy facial hair driving a light-colored four-door vehicle. In both instances, the child fled and was unharmed.
Authorities say between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, a white man of unknown age driving a white four-door vehicle tried to lure a child into his vehicle at the intersection of Brook Lane and Eagle Pass Street in Bryan.
On Thursday, authorities said between 3:30 and 4 p.m., a white man between 30 and 40 years old with gray hair driving a silver or gray four-door car tried to lure a child. The incident happened at the intersection of Gilchrist and Ashburn avenues in College Station.
Police remind parents to speak to children about safety and teach them to never accept gifts or candy from strangers; never go anywhere without parental permission; run away and scream if someone follows them or tries to force them into a car; say no to anyone who tries to make them do something that is wrong or makes them feel uncomfortable; always tell a parent or another trusted adult if a stranger asks personal questions, exposes himself or makes them feel uneasy and to always ask permission to leave the house or yard.
