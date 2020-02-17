AgriLife Extension Service agronomist Emi Kimura said in a report published by AgriLife Today that if the tool is used on 200,000 acres of irrigated land in the Rolling Plains, where it is being developed, it could save millions of gallons of groundwater. Texas A&M Center for Applied Technology Executive Director Jim Wall said the app should be developed by the end of the year, tested in producers’ fields in summer 2021 and released in fall 2021.
Center for Applied Technology Director of Computing and Information Technology Keith Biggers, a member of the project team, said the app will make use of a variety of data.
“Our app will collect crop information from sensors mounted on center pivot systems, use weather data from online sources and provide a number of potential combinations of real-time updated deficit- or full-irrigation schedules and economic outcomes,” Biggers said. “Producers can choose an irrigation strategy that best suits their well capacities and expected returns.”
The data will be used along with other information — such as short-term weather data — to estimate projected cotton yield, irrigation levels and net return for various irrigation management strategies, according to AgriLife Today .
AgriLife Research geospatial hydrologist Srinivasulu Ale said Texas’ Rolling Plains region produces 13 percent of the cotton in the state. Cotton production has been struggling due to droughts and declining groundwater levels. Projected warmer and drier weather will only worsen the problem by creating a need for future crops to have even more groundwater.
“To our knowledge, none of the existing apps use projected short-term weather forecasts in generating real-time irrigation schedules, and our proposed app does that,” Ale said.
AgriLife Research crop physiologist Curtis Adams said the project is meant to improve existing technologies. Adams also said that the developers want the app to be simple and accessible.
“But we don’t think its viability will be limited to the Rolling Plains,” Ale said. “We expect the proposed system to allow modifications to include other row crops and for use in other crop production regions of Texas and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.