A handful of local residents are providing paid-for shelter for homeless individuals in Brazos County amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and are raising funds to continue that effort.

Tiny Hope Village organizer Dan Kiniry said in a recent interview that five people who were experiencing homelessness are staying in a Bryan motel for at least the next two weeks. Kiniry and other residents arranged a deal with the Holiday Plaza Motel in Bryan to house individuals there in prepaid two-week increments and to bring them groceries and other items.

Kiniry said the effort arose from a group of people who have run potlucks at 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at Neal Park since 2007 that serves both those experiencing homelessness as well as those who are not. He said that to this point, the people staying at the motel are those with whom the group already had connections.

“As the COVID-19 crisis was shutting things down and as shelter-in-place orders were coming in, we were thinking about our friends with no place to shelter in place,” Kiniry said. “We knew also that most of our friends living on the streets are in those most vulnerable categories — they’re over 60 or have diabetes or heart problems or kidney problems or other health problems — so we were very concerned.”

Kiniry explained that the current effort to shelter homeless individuals amid the pandemic is being done outside of the purview of Tiny Hope Village, which is a nonprofit working to build tiny homes to house those experiencing homelessness in the Brazos Valley. “We’re trying to keep it as simple as possible,” Kiniry said.

Another concern for the group, Kiniry said, was that resources and facilities for homeless individuals would become less available due to closings or other shifts in services.

“We also saw that there was a lot of goodwill from people out in the community who wanted to help folks through this crisis,” Kiniry said. All raised funds are going directly to help with lodging, food or other support, he said. The group is spending about $500 for each homeless individual for two weeks, he said.

He noted that physical distancing amid the pandemic is easier for those who are staying at the motel.

“They’re getting a respite from the streets, first of all, and are aware that there are people who care about them,” Kiniry said.

One of the people staying at the Holiday Plaza is Lee Davis, 64, a Neal Park potluck regular who recently lost his job at a Bryan furniture store after it closed for the unknown duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This shows that there are people out there willing to help,” Davis said. “At first I was surprised, but then I thought about it and realized this was God helping me — I asked for this and it happened.”

“We need each other, and we need to stick together. This proves that we need each other and that we’ve got to have faith,” Davis said.

The Neal Park potluck group has shifted its weekly protocol, according to Kiniry, with The Village Cafe preparing meals for delivery, paid for by donors. “Right now it’s meal distribution instead of a gathering,” Kiniry said.

Kiniry said that those interested in assisting and/or donating in meal distribution or support of homeless individuals should contact him via email at dkiniry@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.