Brazos Valley residents will have a variety of local opportunities to commemorate Juneteenth, the Texas-based annual celebration of the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States.
Many of the traditional parades and public events in the Brazos Valley have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lincoln Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson. The Washington-on-the Brazos State Historic Site confirmed Thursday that they will not hold their annual Juneteenth Heritage Celebration, which usually includes a Buffalo Solders re-enactment and other attractions.
The Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association, the Central Texas Red Cross and the Brazos Valley Rotary Club are holding a pre-Juneteenth drive-thru celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at 1401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Bryan. Association President Ray Arrington said Wednesday that the event will include free barbecue dinners and drinks, along with pamphlets to share information about the annual commemoration. The Minority Economic Revitalization Council is also co-sponsoring the event.
Johnson said Thursday that the Lincoln Center will hold a “grab & go” Juneteenth snack event on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. Children and families can drop by the recreation center in College Station and pick up freeze pops, cookies and other snacks during that time frame, she said.
On June 19, according to Crystal Spruill Carter, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will hold a Juneteenth Curbside Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. Carter said that visitors will be able to come by and “receive treats and info about Juneteenth.” The museum will be open with free admission, she said, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with donations accepted.
Masks and other COVID-19 safety measures are encouraged.
Juneteenth marks the arrival in Galveston of Union troops on June 19, 1865, two months after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger came ashore in Galveston, he issued General Order No. 3 announcing that “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’ “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor,” the order states.
More than 250,000 enslaved persons in Texas were freed, sparking celebrations. Although the day has Texas roots, it is observed to varying degrees nationwide.
