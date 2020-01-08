The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Dec. 31 through Jan. 7.
Bryan
Brookshire Brothers , 801 N. Texas Ave. — 100; JLM’s Chicken & Waffle , 15868 Wilson Pasture Road — 100; Shanghai Wok , 725 E. Villa Maria Road — 100; Taqueria Regiomontana , 10401 Kurten Cementery Road — 100; Village Foods , 3030 E. 29th St. — 100; Walgreens , 3312 E. 29th St. — 100.
Aurora Store , 2305 E. Villa Maria Road — 89. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected, other violations, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Babe’s Doughnut Co. , 3409 S. Texas Ave. — 90. Improper cold holding temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Brazos County Detention Cen ter , 1835 Sandy Point Road — 95. Improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, used.
Cake Junkie , 4001 E. 29th St. — 98. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
CHI St. Joseph Health Skilled Nursing & Rehab , 2333 Manor Drive — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Donald’s Do nuts , 3308 E. 29th St. — 95. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, unauthorized persons.
Irma’s Ta queria , 809 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 87. Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding temperature, hands not cleaned and properly washed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, improper posting of consumer advisories.
Sunrise Food M art , 5103 Leonard Road — 86. Original container mislabeling, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, unauthorized persons, improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unapproved thawing method, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
College Station
Aloft College St ation , 1150 University Drive — 94. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
B.C.S. Food M arkets , 2704 Texas Ave. — 89. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination, inadequate ventilation and lighting, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Krab Kingz BC S , 201 First St. — Permit Suspended.
Kung Fu Te a , 723 Texas Ave. S. — 89. Other violations, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Schlotzsky’s D eli , 107 S. College Ave. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Shun De Mom Ex press , 2704 Texas Ave. S. — 86. Food not separated and protected, improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use, environmental contamination, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Whataburger , 105 Dominik St. — 98. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
