Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information on the slaying of a College Station woman.
According to a press release from the College Station Police Department, any information that leads to the arrest of someone in connection to the Dec. 31 death of Ashli Stewart could net the tipster up to $1,000 in cash. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and no one is required to provide identity to receive money.
To receive the reward, tips must be submitted to Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 or at brazos.crimestoppersweb.com.
Stewart, a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, was found in her College Station apartment the afternoon of Dec. 31. Authorities said she was likely killed between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. No arrests have been made.
A candlelight vigil open to the public will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fresh Start Ministries of the Brazos Valley at 3030 E. 29th St. in Bryan.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.
