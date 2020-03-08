Utility work on Luther Street near the intersection of F.M. 2818 is scheduled to start Tuesday and will lead to the closure of a lane, officials said.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, one lane will be closed on northbound F.M. 2818, and turning movements to and from F.M. 2818 will be restricted. No left turns will be allowed at the Luther Street and F.M. 2818 intersection for the duration of the work.
Officials said the utility work is necessary to prepare for the upcoming F.M. 2818 widening project, expected to begin in the fall.
The work is expected to last two weeks, with the northbound F.M. 2818 lane closure beginning at 9 a.m. daily. Motorists are asked to heed warning signs and exercise caution when traveling through the work zones.
