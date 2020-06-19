Singer-songwriters and Texas A&M graduates Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will trade stories and songs in an online performance Friday at 8 p.m.
The artists became friends during their A&M days. They wrote The Front Porch Song together and both still perform it in concert. Both have been honored as distinguished alumni by A&M, Lovett in 2015 and Keen in 2018.
“I’m excited to see and hear Robert and find out what he’s been up to during the pandemic,” Lovett said on Facebook.
The hour-long event will be streamed on both artists’ official websites — robertearlkeen.com and lylelovett.com — as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
