The Robertson County courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday, with in-person proceedings in the 82nd District Court set to resume.
The District Court and County Court will schedule dockets for the mornings and afternoons to reduce the number of people in the courthouse, and social distancing practices will be in place.
People entering the courthouse will be screened for fever or illness, and temperatures will be taken. Everyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear face masks at all times. Disposable masks will be provided to people who don't have cloth masks.
Some jury trials may be held at Franklin High School's auditorium, according to a plan approved by the county judge on May 14.
