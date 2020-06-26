Citing financial instability and fewer patients, Rock Prairie Behavioral Health facility in College Station will close permanently this summer.
Rock Prairie Behavioral Health interim chief executive officer James Wilfer emailed a statement to The Eagle on Thursday:
“Due to declined census and continued financial loss, the decision has been made to permanently close Rock Prairie Behavioral Health,” Wilfer wrote. “The facility has stopped admitting new patients and will be closing in the next couple of months.”
Wilfer declined to answer questions. It is unclear why the facility was experiencing financial losses or what caused it to have a low patient count.
When Rock Prairie Behavioral Health opened its doors in 2014, it was the first psychiatric hospital to operate in Bryan-College Station since 1999.
An Eagle article from April 2014 said that before the College Station facility opened, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office had to transport all mental health patients in crisis to hospitals in Austin or Houston. Some transports continue today.
“It’s as big a surprise to us as it is to you, so we’re sorry to see them close their doors,” Brazos County Sheriff Christopher Kirk said Thursday after learning of the facility’s pending closing. “They have been good for us to have local options, and the thing that we enjoyed was the contract MHMR [the Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center of Bryan] had with them for beds.
“Some of the patients we would need to get hospitalized. It was very convenient [to have the Rock Prairie facility in College Station], and we had a good working relationship with them. Now we will have to rely on hospital beds outside of our community. We won’t change any of our operational part of our crisis intervention team. We will just work with MHMR to work with indigent patients to find beds, and those patients who have insurance will be going to other facilities as well.”
According to the Rock Prairie Behavioral Health website, the facility located on Normand Drive in College Station and owned by Strategic Behavioral Health treated individuals with mental health needs on both an inpatient and outpatient basis.
