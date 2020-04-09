A Rockdale woman was killed and two were hospitalized after a head-on collision Wednesday in Milam County.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, around noon Wednesday, first responders were sent to a location along F.M. 487, 6 miles northwest of Rockdale. There, a pickup and a sport-utility vehicle had collided head on, killing the pickup’s driver, identified as Kymber Lynn Barton, 37, of Rockdale. Barton’s passenger, a 30-year-old woman, and the SUV’s driver, a 71-year-old Rockdale woman, were both care-flighted to a Temple hospital.
Authorities believe the SUV crossed over the center line of the road and hit the pickup.
The investigation into the crash continues.
