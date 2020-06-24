A Rockdale woman accused of killing her daughter was among 40 people indicted last week by a Milam County grand jury, officials said.
According to the Milam County district attorney’s office, Frances Arline Valdez, 70, was indicted on the first-degree felony charge on June 18. If convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.
Valdez is accused of killing her 25-year-old daughter in June 2019. According to KCEN-TV, authorities found that Valerie Valdez — who had Down syndrome — died of dehydration and an overdose of Tylenol and cough syrup. Frances Valdez was charged in her daughter’s death in May. She remains in the Milam County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Also on June 18, Robert William Phillips Jr., 27, of Milano, was indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
