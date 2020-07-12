Veterans Park in College Station is the site of a new musical playground, given as a gift to the community by the Greater Houston Rotary District.
The Rotary Connects the World Music Park was dedicated near the park’s soccer fields on July 4 and is connected to the larger parking lot near the bathroom facility and small pavilion just before the American Pavilion if entering from Harvey Road.
The playground has five musical stations, including flower-shaped instruments, a tenor tree, drums, a set of large musical pipes and a xylophone with attached songs and color-coordinated notes.
“It’s a whimsical element that can really be enjoyed and appreciated by lots of different age groups and benefit our residents specifically, but also people that come visit the park,” Bunny Pratt, a Bryan Rotarian and the district membership chair, said.
Pratt said the gift was presented by the Houston district in thanks to the Bryan-College Station community for allowing the district to host its annual conference in town. She said it is an example of how Rotary Clubs connect communities locally, nationally and around the world.
“We all share this common value of service above self,” she said. “For them to choose our town was really neat, and for other people who don’t live here to invest that type of money in our town, that’s kind of what Rotary does around the world. That’s why it’s called the Rotary Connects the World Park.”
In total, Pratt said, it was about a $40,000 investment in the Bryan-College Station community. She said the idea came from Gary Gillen, the 2019-2020 district governor and Aggie, who saw a similar playground at an international Rotary conference.
While the music theme is not directly connected with Rotary Club, she said, it represents a universal language.
“All ages appreciate music, all abilities,” she said. “You can have little kids; you can have big kids. It’s not a traditional playground where you have swing sets where it’s limited to just a certain age group maybe, so music really is a transcendent idea.”
They selected Veterans Park, she said, because of the district and community’s support of veterans, adding it also provides a fun activity for spectators at the park for sports tournaments.
“There’s lots of activity that happens there, and then all the kids that come to watch their older brothers and sisters come play have nothing to do,” Pratt said.
Built in collaboration with the College Station Parks Department, the playground can be added on in the future with projects from the city or other service clubs, she said.
There are plans to plant a mature shade tree near the structure in the fall, Pratt said, noting it will be the first of a 100-tree goal to commemorate Bryan Rotary’s Club’s centennial year.
“Hopefully it’ll just spark play,” she said about the playground. “… It’s not something that you have to learn. It’s something you can just experiment with. That notion of play is just really important, and kind of brings that childlike quality that is important, especially during this time when everything’s having to be so structured, and we have a lot of foreboding.”
