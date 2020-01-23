The Peanuts gang would go on to star on television, in movies and on stage.
Now, the characters come to life in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown , the first musical performed in some time by students in the Rudder High School fine arts program. Performances will be in the Margaret Rudder Auditorium at Bryan’s Rudder High School at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, available online at rudderchoir.ludus.com or at the door.
The musical revolves around a typical day in Charlie Brown’s world. The whole gang arrives, each exhibiting the characteristics that have so captivated. Each character has his or her own song
Perhaps the best-known songs from the musical are Suppertime , performed by Snoopy and Happiness , performed by the company. Happiness is what the audience will feel after the show.
The cast of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown includes Richie Moten as Charlie Brown, Hanna Prince as Lucy Van Pelt, Eban Burke as Linus Van Pelt, Cheyenne Bagnall as Sally Brown, Jacoby Perry as Schroeder and Alexa Doyle as Snoopy.
Directors are Natalie Oates and Jennifer Allison.
Hayley Moore, Skyler Williams and Joshua Whisenant comprise the crew.
