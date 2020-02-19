A sold-out drag show will be on the Texas A&M University campus tonight at Rudder Theatre.
Co-hosted by MSC Town Hall and the LGBTQ+ Pride Center, the show features Monique Heart from the television reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, according to the DRAGgieland Facebook event page.
Self-proclaimed drag queens were invited to audition Jan. 30, according to reporting from The Battalion. A participant application reads as follows: “This event will be a performance of queens competing against one another to be crowned the title ‘Queen of DRAGgieland 2020.’ ”
The drag show, which sold out last week, has elicited a heavy volume of social media posts, as well as two change.org petitions. First, a petition to "Stop Draggieland" drew 1,825 signatures, and a counter-petition, “Stop Stopping Draggieland,” drew 613 signatures. A small group of students also held a banner protesting the event.
Those in support of the show have expressed solidarity with the local LGBTQ+ community and a connection to the A&M core values of respect and integrity, while the opposition petition said the event disrespects women and “foster[s] a climate of degradation.”
Sophomore Erik Fontaney, president of the student group MUA Ags, told The Battalion on Feb. 12 that ticket sales increased once protests began. Rudder Theatre seats 750 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.