The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station exceeded its holiday season fundraising goal of $200,000 due to a last-minute burst of support from local residents and businesses, the organization announced Monday.
Salvation Army Capt. Paul Ryerson told The Eagle on Dec. 14 that the Red Kettle campaign, the organization’s annual bell-ringing fundraiser, was approximately $25,000 behind its goal. On Monday, he praised area individuals and businesses for their generosity and support of the Salvation Army.
“It really came down to the last week, and the community did what it does and stepped up in our time of need,” Ryerson said. “Our goal was $200,000, and we finished at $209,000. ... We are so grateful to be in a community that not only sees the need but is willing to help their neighbors that are struggling.”
Ryerson said Monday afternoon that the funds allow the Salvation Army to continue providing a number of services locally, including rent and utilities assistance, clothing assistance and emergency relief, as well as summer camps for children.
A Monday press release to local media outlets indicated that Stylecraft Builders donated $15,000 to the Salvation Army’s campaign, among other business donations.
Salvation Army communications coordinator Mellissa Roy said Monday that volunteers rang bells for more than 1,880 hours in 2019, up from 1,660 hours in 2018. She said the Salvation Army offered online sign-up and web donation options for the first time.
“Out of 424 volunteers and volunteer groups that signed up to bell ring in 2019, 301 volunteers signed up online,” Roy said.
Additionally, according to Ryerson, the Salvation Army provided Christmas gifts to 2,168 children in 871 families through its Angel Tree program. Groups and individuals throughout the community donated presents through the program.
To learn more about the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, visit www.salvationarmybcs.org.
