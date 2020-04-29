Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL BURLESON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SAN JACINTO COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHERN POLK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHERN WALKER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... * UNTIL 415 AM CDT. * AT 335 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR LIVINGSTON TO 9 MILES EAST OF NEW WAVERLY TO 9 MILES NORTH OF ANDERSON TO 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF BRYAN TO 7 MILES SOUTH OF CALVERT, MOVING SOUTH AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLLEGE STATION, BRYAN, CONROE, SOUTHEASTERN HUNTSVILLE, CLEVELAND, NAVASOTA, WILLIS, LIVINGSTON, THE WOODLANDS, WASHINGTON, SHEPHERD, PANORAMA VILLAGE, SPLENDORA, CUT AND SHOOT, NEW WAVERLY, COLDSPRING, MONTGOMERY, SNOOK, KURTEN AND GOODRICH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH