The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station’s biggest fundraiser of the year will go online next week.
The annual Doing the Most Good luncheon will be streamed live beginning at noon May 7 at www.salvationarmybcs.org to maintain compliance with social distancing protocols prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online fundraiser will include a speech from retired Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, the commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University, and an update on COVID-19 services from Salvation Army Capt. Paul Ryerson. There will also be an online auction.
More than 450 people attended last year’s event, which raised $185,000, according to the Salvation Army. All proceeds from the luncheon support the organization’s services, which include a food pantry, rent and utility assistance, emergency disaster services, Christmas assistance, a youth character-building program and many others.
