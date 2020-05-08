The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station on Thursday held its ninth annual Doing the Most Good Luncheon, switching to a virtual format for the first time.
As of the end of April, the demand on the organization’s services has nearly tripled since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in March, according to Salvation Army Capt. Paul Ryerson.
“The requests for rent, utility and food assistance has gone through the roof,” he said. “This current pandemic has had us look at the services we are providing and adapting to the new needs that are arising.”
Approximately 30% of the families who have reached out since mid-March for any of the Salvation Army’s myriad forms of food assistance are contacting them for the first time, Ryerson said. He noted that the organization quickly opened a spiritual and emotional care hotline that has been used by hundreds of individuals and families over the past two months.
“This Salvation Army is in a position to help,” Ryerson said. “We were already fighting this battle before this pandemic, and now that the battle has intensified, I am coming to you for support. … We will find ways to be safe and continue to meet the growing needs.”
The event was aired online beginning at noon Thursday and included a series of produced videos along with aired speeches. In a Thursday afternoon interview following the online luncheon, Ryerson said he was worried about a dip in engagement or fundraising because of the online format, but the organization raised more than $115,000 in sponsorships and had raised more than $10,000 through the auction and event so far.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Ryerson said of the virtual event. “It’s nothing short of God’s grace and a caring community.”
Ryerson said that the annual luncheon is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. More than 450 people attended the 2019 event in person, and last year’s luncheon raised $185,000.
All proceeds from the event support the organization’s services, which include a food pantry, rent and utility assistance, emergency disaster services, Christmas assistance and more.
Corps Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez delivered the keynote speech and shared that the local Salvation Army has received more than 1,145 requests for assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, nearly 2,000 families have been served in some way, and the organization has delivered over 37,500 pounds of food since mid-March. The numbers, Ramirez said, are accurate through April 30.
“We know that there is more to come. We know that the crisis still exists, and that there is still a need among the residents of the Brazos Valley,” Ramirez said.
“They are God’s army, they are doing the Lord’s work every single day, and they need our help,” Ramirez said. “They are training to fight the fight every single day — against poverty, against hunger, against homelessness, against despair and against emotional and spiritual distress.”
U.S. Army Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West, a former U.S. congressman, introduced Ramirez. West delivered the keynote address at the Salvation Army’s 2018 luncheon.
Additionally, the Bryan family announced they would match the proceeds raised in the online auction up to $15,000. In a Salvation Army press release, Tim Bryan said, “My dad, Travis Bryan, Jr., returned home from military service in the Pacific after WWII in awe of the Salvation Army. Amidst all that human carnage, the Salvation Army was there supporting and caring for our troops. … Like his family, his church and his community, the Salvation Army was a passion for him until the day he died.”
Scott DeLucia moderated the virtual luncheon and recounted the history of the organization’s assistance work during the 1918 flu epidemic.
“It’s a different pandemic than the one we had before, but one of the constants is that the Salvation Army is here to help,” DeLucia said.
Dylan Benson, an Eagle Scout, led the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and then provided the luncheon’s invocation.
“We ask that in these times of need that the Salvation Army, medical personnel and other relief groups are safely guarded under your watchful eye — keeping everyone safe and healthy while administering to those in need,” he said in his invocation.
The online auction concludes at 6 p.m. today. To learn more about the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station or view the luncheon program, visit www.SalvationArmyBCS.org.
