The Salvation Army of Texas will be offering up trucks and drivers to lend a hand to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments to distribute free personal protective equipment to local health facilities.
The nonprofit’s Texas division recently partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, in delivering the protective gear to hospitals and health care facilities statewide. The arrangement was recently tested in Austin and, according to a press release issued Tuesday, arrangements are now being made to deploy truck drivers to other locations, including Bryan-College Station.
Paul Ryerson, co-captain of the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, explained that the nonprofit’s state headquarters in Dallas activated their emergency disaster response department after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. The Salvation Army is considered a mass feeding organization by state and local government, and in states of disaster are granted clearance to enter affected areas. In typical disasters, the Salvation Army trucks — both semitrucks and mobile kitchen units — are ready to be used.
“Because we already have an excellent relationship with TDEM, we offered all our disaster resources to deliver PPE across the state,” he said, speaking in regards to the state-level division of the nonprofit. “That sounded like a logistical issue they were dealing with.”
Ryerson clarified that no Bryan-College Station vehicles or staff are being used in this particular endeavor, as the tractor-trailers needed for this job are often found in cities with Salvation Army family thrift stores. The nonprofit at-large will be receiving reimbursement from the federal government for mileage driven during the deliveries, he added.
According to Philip Burns, spokesman for the Salvation Army of Texas, this deployment should take place in the near future.
While the Salvation Army trucks will offer their support in continued transport of the PPE, the equipment itself will be supplied to the BVCOG by the support of the TDEM. Michael Parks, assistant executive director of BVCOG, said his organization has already been receiving shipments of PPE from TDEM over the past 10 days. BVCOG have been giving those materials to local health care facilities free of charge.
“PPE includes masks, gowns, gloves, eye protection, foot protection, etc.,” he said. “And we have been giving it out as requested. [A recipient facility] has to be specific, and we fulfil the orders as they come in. Folks have been reasonable and no one been overly demanding. Our medical folks in this region are not hoarding PPE.”
Parks noted that while the BVCOG is receiving TDEM deliveries, they are accepting donations of fresh, packaged PPE from the community, as well as clean handmade cloth masks. Anyone interested in donating to health care providers through BVCOG is asked to arrange a drop-off of items by contacting BVCOG at 595-2800.
