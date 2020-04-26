The counts of COVID-19 were reported in the following Brazos Valley counties, updated as of late Saturday night:
• Brazos — The Brazos County Health District reported 181 cases, unchanged since Saturday, with 16 deaths and 77 recoveries.
• Burleson — Burleson County’s case load remained at 11 cases, with no deaths reported on state or county sites.
• Grimes — Grimes County’s case load remained at 13 cases with one death, as reported on state and county sites.
• Robertson — Robertson County’s case load remained at two cases, with no deaths reported on state or county sites.
• Milam — Milam County’s case load remained at 13 cases with one death, as reported by state and county sites.
• Washington — The Washington County Office of Emergency Management and Joint Information Center reported 113 cases and 12 deaths, with 14 recoveries.
• Leon — Leon County’s case load remained at five cases, with no deaths reported on state or county sites.
• Madison — Madison County’s case load remained at two cases, with no deaths reported on state or county sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.