Blue Duck Scooter officials led a discussion Tuesday with a few Bryan residents about concerns with the program and how the company plans to address certain issues.
The town hall at the Palace Theater is the first of two that the company plans to host during the city’s six-month pilot program, Blue Duck Government Partnerships Manager Alec Martinez said. The event falls about halfway through the pilot program, which allows 100 scooters to operate in Bryan, mainly in the downtown and Blinn College area.
During the event, lifetime Bryan resident Geneva Barron-Johnson expressed concerns with the scooters because her grandchild was clipped by users who ride on the sidewalks.
“I don’t see what good they’re doing in Downtown Bryan,” she said at the start of the meeting.
The rules do not permit riders to be on sidewalks downtown, and Martinez said Blue Duck is working with a GPS company in Ireland so they can increase the geofence precision to the point that users will be unable to use the scooters when on sidewalks. The technology is still months from being implemented, but for now Blue Duck can change the geofence for events such as First Friday so riders cannot be in areas blocked off for pedestrians.
Barron-Johnson said she was happy to learn about the regulations that could prevent the concerns she had, and said at the end of the meeting that she had changed her mind about the scooters in some ways.
“If they’re going to shut these things down for big events when you walk through here, I’m all for it,” she said.
Another attendee said she regularly sees people breaking the rules and riding the scooters dangerously. Martinez said that while he’s unhappy to hear that people have misused the vehicles, he always sees that type of activity slow down in cities once the “novelty” aspect wears off and people are used to the scooters being in the area.
Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said he appreciates that Blue Duck initiated Tuesday’s event and said it is part of their company philosophy that the city has been impressed with so far.
The town hall was a way to open conversations about the program and help both residents and company officials understand what is happening, Martinez said.
“Ultimately, we don’t want people to feel like they have no control over this, because this is their community,” Martinez said. “This is a pilot program that is totally within the hands of the community, and we want to stress that.”
Co-owner of Renovation Wranglers Sarah Norman said she has enjoyed Blue Duck but understands some of the concerns people raised at the event. After riding Blue Duck frequently, she said she got one of her own personal scooters for Christmas.
“I’m hoping that we are able to keep [Blue Duck Scooters],” Norman said. “I feel like it will bring more people downtown.”
