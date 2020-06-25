A second man wanted in connection to slaying of a man in Bryan earlier this month has been arrested.
Deshawn Dwayne Franklin, 18, was arrested Tuesday in the death of 32-year-old Derrick O’Bryant Smith. Franklin was one of three men sought in the shooting. Ayrian Brown, 24, was arrested in Austin. Police are still seeking 24-year-old Demetrious Thomas.
According to police, officers responded to West 17th and Columbus streets around 11:30 p.m. June 3, where multiple witnesses said Franklin had pointed a pistol at several people. A person who was holding a rifle was seen in Franklin’s vehicle, police said. That man pointed the rifle in the direction of more than one person, a report notes.
Officers later responded to the 1100 block of Clark Lane, where Smith was found dead in a front lawn from a gunshot wound to the chest. A police report notes that a witness said Smith was the man with the rifle in the car with Franklin and the two had been looking for Thomas. Once they arrived at the home on Clark Lane, a car containing Thomas and Brown arrived and they began shooting at the car containing Franklin and Smith, a witness told police. A report notes Smith was hit, and Franklin fled the scene.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as parole violation. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $360,000 bond.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 775-8477.
