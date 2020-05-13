A second person now faces charges in connection to a search warrant executed on a Bryan home in early March that led to the seizure of THC and marijuana, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, a search was conducted at a home on Timberline Court after detectives suspect drug sales were coming from the residence. Police said inside the house they found THC butter and marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags and more than $5,200 in cash. Christopher Aaron Maldonado, 25, was arrested at the time and charged with manufacture/delivery of more than 50 grams of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of 9.3 ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and a parole violation.
On Monday, authorities arrested Stephanie Josette Lopez, 26, who was initially detained March 6 on a marijuana charge.
She is now charged with possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony; and manufacture/delivery of more than one gram of THC, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $40,000 bond.
Maldonado remains in jail on a bond of $17,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.