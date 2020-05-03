Senior Placement Advisors of TX teamed up with Taco Bar of College Station on Thursday to feed those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group served dozens of nurses from Fortress Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Senior Placement Advisors of TX is a non-fee-based, veteran-owned and -operated company that specializes in senior living placement and elder care management. They recently launched a yard sign campaign, allowing supporters to purchase a #BCSstrong yard sign to place in front of a home or business. One hundred percent of donations received from the purchase of the yard signs will go to purchase food for local healthcare workers.
The yard sign campaign is a collaboration between Allumine Health Foundation, Senior Placement Advisors of Texas and The Rotary Club of College Station.
“Bryan-College Station has been a wonderful home for Senior Placement Advisors of Texas and the local community has welcomed us with open arms,” said owner Wade Budney. “It is our pleasure to have teamed up with these two amazing organizations to provide a helping hand during this time of need.”
Yard sign orders can be placed at www.alluminehealth.com.
