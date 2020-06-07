When A&M Consolidated High School senior Ben Fisher left College Station to travel to Colorado for spring break, he didn’t realize he would not be returning to his high school hallways.
After extending the spring break closure for a week due to the coronavirus pandemic, the College Station school district ultimately had to move all of its instruction online through the end of the school year and postpone or cancel all of its planned events.
“It was a little bit heartbreaking to know that I wasn’t going to go back to school for the remainder of my senior year because, as you know, the last semester of your senior year is usually the one that’s like, all right, relax,” Fisher said.
That last semester, he said, is a chance to have fun and enjoy final moments with your fellow seniors and other students at the school.
“I loved school,” he said. “I enjoyed the people. I’m one of those weird extroverts where I just love to just get to know people and say hi and stuff like that, so I think the hardest part of losing my senior year is the fact that I’m not going to get to walk up and down the hallways again and say hi to all my friends, who I would consider family.”
They also did not get to have the closure that other graduating classes get of counting down the weeks and days before the last day.
“It was very hard to hear no longer will you get that time to kind of conclude those relationships, say thank you for everything that they’ve done, and just kind of say goodbye,” he said.
It was hard at first, he said, to hear that some of the events he and his classmates had looked forward to since freshman year would be postponed or canceled.
He noted his thanks to the campus and district leaders for their work in allowing as many of those moments to happen, just virtually or at a later date. The biggest, he said, is graduation, which will take place at Tigerland Stadium at 8 p.m. June 26.
The moment also will give seniors the closure they have been missing and a moment to say goodbye to their friends and teachers, he said.
The transition to at-home learning and virtual church has not meant losing all of those relationships, though. He said technology, especially Zoom, has been a blessing in maintaining his friendships from school and church.
“It went from something I’d never heard of before to something that I don’t go an hour without saying the phrase, ‘Hey let’s Zoom,’ ” he said, noting he and his peers have also used Google Hangouts and FaceTime.
At first, it felt a little distant to talk to people via a screen instead of in person, he said, but he has learned to appreciate it.
“I never thought I would spend so much time in front of a computer for the sake of hanging out with people,” he said. “It was like always opposite, and now, here we are. … It’s crazy how many people you can talk to even from your home.”
While it does not beat that in-person interaction, he said, it is better than nothing.
The move to at-home learning, he said, was a challenge at first, just because it was new to have all of his classes and assignments online.
It was weird, new and confusing, he said, but school administrators and teachers were helpful by sending emails to ask if they had any questions or to follow-up on missed assignments before setting the grade at a zero or incomplete.
“They’ve been gracious to help as much as possible with a new, weird system, and just been really kind about it, too,” he said, speaking before the final instructional day.
The silver lining of the pandemic, he said, has been getting to get through some of the books people have recommended to him.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to just sit and read. That’s been really relaxing,” he said. “… I’m one of those people where everyone will recommend a book, and I’ve just got this stack of books I’ve never gotten through.”
