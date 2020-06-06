Nicholas McDaniel was excited to have his signing ceremony to play football at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at Bryan High School so that his friends, classmates and family could be there.
That was in February — before he knew it would be the last event for him inside the school as a senior.
As the student body president, however, he has been determined to make his class’ senior year as normal as possible.
“I’m still trying to get a lot of the things done — to make sure we don’t miss out on a lot of those opportunities,” McDaniel said. “A lot of seniors feel robbed and hurt that they won’t be able to enjoy those high school experiences. People go to college, and yes, they remember those times, but whenever you’re talking to neighbors, it’s always about those high school — those high school memories are the ones that really stick with you.”
When McDaniel became student body president, he didn’t want it for title only or for college applications, he said. One of his goals — and eventual achievements — was getting school administration to change its dress code to approve athletic wear to make students “more comfortable,” he said.
“I generally wanted the position because I wanted to represent others and wanted to represent each and every student in the student body to the best of my ability,” McDaniel said.
So, after Bryan schools went online for the rest of the school year, he continued to do what he could through social media. He retweeted continually about things like AP test dates, news from school or messages from the principal. He also retweeted information about Grab and Go Lunches, sports announcements, updates on school clubs and Project Grad 2020. He asked others to retweet to reach more students with whom he might not be connected.
McDaniel said what he will remember about high school is playing varsity football since his sophomore year, being president of Vikings Taking Out Tobacco, making National Honor Society, volunteering as media director for the children’s ministry at his church and excelling on the school’s powerlifting team.
“My powerlifting season got caught short, and that really hurt my feelings,” McDaniel said, referring to his intense training with a new coach this year. “I was ranked number one in the region; I was supposed to go to regionals and expected to win the meet. Now I’m number one on paper, and that bothers me because I want to walk the walk.”
And while powerlifting and football are fun, they haven’t been his priority. His mom made sure of that, McDaniel said.
“My mom has always been academics driven, so she made sure my sister and I didn’t immerse ourselves so much in sports that we lost our academic side,” McDaniel said, who is in the top 4% of his graduating class.
McDaniel plans to double major in mechanical engineering and Christian studies at Mary Hardin-Baylor. He aspires to be a pastor.
“My dream is to really to touch people,” McDaniel said. “In eighth grade is when I found out that God is calling me to be a pastor, so I want to make sure I‘m pursuing that dream, that I’m bettering myself, so I want to walk the path that he wants me to walk.”
