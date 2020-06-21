For 19 years, triplets Kennedy, Kolbe and Kingsley Cashion have celebrated life’s major milestones together — and on June 27, the College Station High School seniors will walk the stage together at Cougar Field.
Kolbe said even though it may not have been the end they imagined, he and his siblings and their classmates made the most of it after the coronavirus pandemic forced learning online and students out of the traditional classroom.
“It went the way it was supposed to go,” he said.
After starting their education as homeschool students, Kennedy joked it is fitting that their K-12 educational career ends with at-home learning again.
The altered graduation location — at Cougar Field instead of Reed Arena — presents a special opportunity for the trio as they celebrate their final high school moment on the field where they spent much of the past four years, Kolbe and Kennedy as members of the football team, and Kingsley as part of the girls’ soccer team.
“It’ll be really cool for us to graduate on our home turf,” Kolbe said. “… That field house, that field, those bleachers — that was our home.”
Kingsley said it will be emotional to step on the field again after the soccer season was cut short due to COVID-19.
“We did have our senior night, so that was a good closure that we needed, but it’s good to be able to go back,” she said. “This is a huge milestone, and that we get to have it is super special.”
The youngest of Stephanie and Trey Cashion’s children, the triplets relied on each other and their family when they were pulled away from their school community.
“Being together, we have that in a sense,” she said. “We’re siblings, but still, we’ve been going to school together.”
However, they still miss their friends, teammates and teachers they had gotten used to seeing every day.
Zoom calls are good, but it is not the same as being with her friends, Kingsley said, noting the experience has shown the importance of the small things in life — such as those relationships — and to be thankful for them.
“The relationships that you cultivate with people, those matter,” Kolbe said. “… People give you a purpose. People push you to be better. People make this world great.”
When people ask them to describe life as a triplet, all three said they cannot imagine what it would be like not to have the other two.
“I think my life would’ve been a whole lot more difficult,” Kolbe said, thinking about if he did not have Kennedy and Kingsley. “It wouldn’t be as precious and as treasured as it is now, to me, without them.”
Kingsley said her brothers are her support system, whether it was transitioning from homeschooling to public school at the start of middle school or helping her cope with the emotions of losing her senior soccer season.
“It’s definitely a gift,” she said.
The three of them also push each other — with all three laughing at the healthy competition that exists among them.
“Any way we can make it a competition, we do,” Kingsley said, whether it was in academics, sports or everyday activities.
As they look ahead to college, they all agreed they will always be there for each other, even as they begin classes at three different schools.
Kolbe will study kinesiology and theater at Southwestern and continue his football career, while Kingsley will study sociology or psychology at Texas A&M and Kennedy starts at Houston Community College with plans to then transfer to The University of Texas.
“Even now, it’s a little surreal,” Kolbe said. “I don’t really know what it’s going to be like.”
Once their post-secondary careers begin, Kingsley said, the standard of excellence their family has instilled in them will push them to achieve their goals.
“They set the bar high,” Kennedy said.
The lessons they take from their family were echoed at College Station High School, Kolbe said, noting those virtues include kindness, sacrifice, effort, faith, hope and charity.
“I don’t think the list ends,” he said, noting he and all of his siblings are blessed to be part of the family they are.
Kennedy, Kolbe and Kingsley Cashion, along with their classmates, will graduate Saturday at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.