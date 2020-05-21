Services have been announced for Brazos County Commissioner Sammy Catalena.
Catalena, 72, died Tuesday. He had been Precinct 2 county commissioner since 2011 and owned Catalena Hatters, Texas Rose Boutique and the Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Co.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 26 at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. A virtual broadcast of a rosary service at 8 p.m. May 26 will be streamed via www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. May 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Guests are asked to arrive between 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. in order for ushers to arrange social distance seating. Up to 200 guests will be allowed to attend. The service will be streamed on Hillier Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
