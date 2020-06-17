A veteran administrator of the Grimes County Jail died over the weekend. A funeral service for Sgt. Jim Adkins is set for Thursday morning in Richards.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the 71-year-old Adkins served in the county jail for 22 years, moving up the ranks to jail administrator.
He was found Saturday at his Navasota residence, and Sowell said it appeared as if he had died in his sleep.
According to John Wren, an investigator with the Grimes County district attorney’s office, Adkins was from the Houston area and had connections to the Richards community through his father. Wren said Adkins had worked in transportation prior to beginning a career in law enforcement at the Grimes County Jail in his late 40s. Though he entered the field later in life, Wren said working at the jail became a focus for Adkins.
“[Adkins] was the jail to so many people,” he said. “Any time I would introduce a new attorney or supervisor, the story never changed. I’d say, ‘This is Jim of the jail, and if you need anything or have any problem, call him. Don’t waste time with anyone else.’”
Adkins was recognized as jailer of the year through Grimes County Crime Stoppers twice during his career, Wren said. Both Sowell and Wren said Adkins could take on any challenge that came the way of the jail staff.
“He was constantly solving a lot of problems,” Sowell said. “He was a mediator and negotiator. He was good about taking care of [inmates’] issues, and he went above and beyond in every way he could.”
Sowell and Wren described Adkins as being firm with inmates, expecting compliance, but maintaining a sense of caring.
“He was a jokester,” Sowell said. “He was humorous, and he always had a huge smile on his face in the courtroom. The inmates liked him. He was very stern, but very concerned.”
Wren said that since Adkins’ death was announced, he’s heard and read comments from several former inmates describing the kind treatment they received from the jail administrator.
“I’ve seen posts on social media with [people] saying the same thing, including a man who had been in jail multiple times,” Wren said. “He said he had great respect for [Adkins] because [Adkins] always told him he could do better. ... [Adkins] was about [the idea that] just because this is your place in life today, it doesn’t have to be your place in life tomorrow.”
With all of Adkins’ family members living out of town, he spent a lot of time with his co-workers, who became his family, Sowell said.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Union Grove Baptist Church in Richards. Visitation will start at 9 a.m.
