Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazos County by health officials on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 53.
Six patients are hospitalized, one more than Monday’s total. There are no new discharges from the hospital or deaths from the virus.
Community spread of coronavirus continues to rise in Brazos County, now accounting for 29 cases. Travel accounts for 21 cases; three are unknown.
The Brazos County Health District said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that residents at The Waterford at College Station assisted living facility
have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had been following guidance from the corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, including restricting visitors, screening staff and implementing enhanced cleaning procedures, the statement read.
The health district has recommended COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff and remains in regular contact with the Texas Health & Human Services Commission on guidance. In addition, the health district said officials have been working with administrators and medical directors of local long-term and assisted living facilities in the area.
The Brazos County Health District will hold its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, Washington County is now reporting nine COVID-19 cases, with Robertson, Grimes and Milam counties each reporting two. Burleson and Leon counties have each reported one case. Madison County has not yet reported any cases of the coronavirus.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported five new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 44. Of those, six cases are hospitalized, with five in critical condition. One person was released from the hospital Monday, according to a social media post from the district.
According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, a Waco Independent School District principal died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications, the first death related to the virus in McLennan County.
Phillip Perry, 49, served as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School since May 2019, the newspaper reported. Waco ISD announced Monday that Perry had been hospitalized with the virus. According to the newspaper, the district had permission from Perry’s family to release his information.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said in a statement that Perry had underlying health conditions and died at a local hospital Tuesday morning, although he did not name the principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.